Summerfest officials announce $20 ‘All-In’ promotion for American Family Insurance Amphitheater shows

Posted 5:00 am, April 30, 2018, by

Rendering of new 23,000 seat amphitheater at Maier Festival Park

MILWAUKEE — In celebration of the summer concert season at Maier Festival Park, Summerfest officials have announced a $20 “All-In” concert ticket promotion.

A limited number of tickets will be available beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 30 through Monday, May 7 at 10 p.m., while supplies last, online only at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com. (Standard Ticketmaster order charges apply).

$20 All-In tickets are available for the following concerts:

American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest (for these shows only, $20 All-In ticket also includes admission to Summerfest):

  • James Taylor & Bonnie Raitt: June 28
  • Halsey & Logic, with special guest NF: June 29
  • Florida Georgia Line with special guest Bebe Rexha: June 30
  • J. Cole: July 3
  • Journey & Def Leppard: July 4
  • Shawn Mendes with special guest Charli XCX: July 5
  • Blake Shelton with special guest Luke Combs: July 6
  • The Weeknd: July 7
  • Arcade Fire with special guest Manchester Orchestra: July 8

$20 All-In ticket also available for the following seasonal shows:

  • Vans Warped Tour: July 23
  • Cake & Ben Folds at the BMO Harris Pavilion: Aug. 23
  • Lady Antebellum with special guest Darius Rucker: Sept. 1
  • Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band at the BMO Harris Pavilion: Sept. 8