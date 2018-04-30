× Summerfest officials announce $20 ‘All-In’ promotion for American Family Insurance Amphitheater shows

MILWAUKEE — In celebration of the summer concert season at Maier Festival Park, Summerfest officials have announced a $20 “All-In” concert ticket promotion.

A limited number of tickets will be available beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 30 through Monday, May 7 at 10 p.m., while supplies last, online only at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com. (Standard Ticketmaster order charges apply).

$20 All-In tickets are available for the following concerts:

American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest (for these shows only, $20 All-In ticket also includes admission to Summerfest):

James Taylor & Bonnie Raitt: June 28

Halsey & Logic, with special guest NF: June 29

Florida Georgia Line with special guest Bebe Rexha: June 30

J. Cole: July 3

Journey & Def Leppard: July 4

Shawn Mendes with special guest Charli XCX: July 5

Blake Shelton with special guest Luke Combs: July 6

The Weeknd: July 7

Arcade Fire with special guest Manchester Orchestra: July 8

$20 All-In ticket also available for the following seasonal shows:

Vans Warped Tour: July 23

Cake & Ben Folds at the BMO Harris Pavilion: Aug. 23

Lady Antebellum with special guest Darius Rucker: Sept. 1

Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band at the BMO Harris Pavilion: Sept. 8