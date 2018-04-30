× Voces de la Frontera to march in Waukesha on ‘A Day Without Latinos’ to protest immigration enforcement

WAUKESHA — Voces de la Frontera officials and supporters will gather for “A Day Without Latinos” on Tuesday, May 1.

This year, the group will march in Waukesha, asking Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson to stop his department’s partnership with federal authorities on immigration enforcement.

Waukesha County will take part in a jail model program that gives deputized offices the authority to issue immigration detainers on inmates who could be subject to removal.

Severson says there’s no firm timetable on when the program will be implemented.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department was approved for the 287(g) Delegation of Authority Program by Acting ICE Director Thomas Homan on Dec. 12, 2017.

The final agreement for the program was approved and signed by all parties on March 17, 2018. Training for corrections staff has been set for June 18, 2018 to July 13, 2018.