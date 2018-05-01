Firefighters battle fire at auto salvage yard in Sullivan, portion of Hwy 18 closed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SULLIVAN -- Firefighters from multiple departments on Tuesday morning, May 1 responded to the scene of a five-alarm fire at an auto salvage yard in Sullivan.

The salvage yard is located on Highway 18 near Pioneer Road.

According to the Watertown Fire Department, the call came in around 4:30 a.m.

At this time, all lanes on US 18 are closed from County F to Pioneer Road due to the fire.

No additional details have been released -- including the cause of the fire or if anyone was hurt.