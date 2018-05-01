× Former Green Bay Packers player shot to death in Alabama

PINSON, Ala. — Authorities say a former Green Bay Packers player has been found shot to death in his home in Alabama.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says former Packers defensive lineman Carlos Gray was found shortly before 10 p.m. Monday near Birmingham, Alabama. The 25-year-old is a native of Pinson, Alabama.

Al.com reports that sheriff’s deputies and Center Point Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the house after a friend found Gray wounded and unresponsive.