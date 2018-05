Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENOSHA -- Fire departments from multiple communities were dispatched on Tuesday morning, May 1 to assist in extinguishing a barn fire in Kenosha County.

The first calls for help came around 10:30 a.m. for a burning barn along State Highway 83.

Officials say the fire is believed to be from natural causes.

Reportedly, all animals from the barn were removed to safety prior to expansion of fire.