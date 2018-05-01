× Wisconsin State Fair: Here’s your chance to save on admission, cream puffs, rides & more!

WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair is making it possible for you to save big on everything from admission to cream puffs, rides and more.

$8 STATE FAIR TICKETS

Fairgoers who plan ahead can save BIG on adult fair admission with $8 State Fair Tickets! Discounted tickets are available online at WiStateFair.com (service fee applies) and at the State Fair Ticket Office, as well as at participating Wisconsin Sentry Foods, Festival Foods and Trig’s stores. $8 State Fair Tickets are on sale now – June 30.

$22 SPINCITY 40 RIDE & GAME TICKET SHEETS

The savings doesn’t stop with admission! Thrill-seekers can save nearly 50 percent compared to individually purchased tickets with $22 SpinCity 40 Ride & Game Ticket Sheet vouchers, available through July 31. Vouchers are available online at WiStateFair.com (service fee applies) and at the State Fair Ticket Office.

$4 STATE FAIR BARGAIN BOOKS

Bigger and better than ever, the State Fair Bargain Book includes over 90 ways to save in 2018. The Bargain Book offers coupons from fair partners and vendors for rides, games, food, beverages, gifts, souvenirs and more. Discounted Bargain Book vouchers offer a 20% savings off the price during State Fair and are available for purchase online at WiStateFair.com or at the State Fair Ticket Office. Bargain Books will be sold for $5 during State Fair at all three Official FairWear locations and at three (3) Information Centers (East of Wisconsin Products Pavilion on Grandstand Ave, Guest Services Pavilion & SpinCity Redemption Booth).

$18 CREAM PUFF 6-PACKS

Cream Puff lovers can take advantage of the sweetest deal at the State Fair with $18 Cream Puff 6-Pack vouchers, which offer huge savings off individually purchased cream puffs. Vouchers can be redeemed during State Fair at the Original Cream Puff Pavilion or Cream Puff Express locations. This sweet deal is available at WiStateFair.com (service fee applies) and the State Fair Ticket Office through July 31.

The 2018 Wisconsin State Fair will take place Thursday, Aug. 2 – Sunday, Aug. 12.