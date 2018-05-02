And then there were 10… Baseball team names, that is

FRANKLIN — Fans were invited to help name the minor league baseball team headed for the new Ballpark Commons development in Franklin — and now those submissions have been narrowed to a list of just 10. Those names include (in no particular order):

Crop Dusters

Cheesers

Farmhands

Haymakers

Broilers

Barn Owls

Cow Tippers

Bovines

Milk Men

War Pigs

You’re now encouraged to visit baseballwi.com to cast a vote and tell the team of those names you like best.

The team will be part of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball. It will play at Franklin’s Ballpark Commons stadium. It is a mixed-use development featuring a 4,000-seat stadium, commercial and retail businesses, restaurants, residential apartments, and various entertainment.