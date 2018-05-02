Now hiring: Transdev, which will operate Milwaukee’s streetcar, looks to fill 20+ positions

MILWAUKEE — Transdev, the company that will operate The Hop, Milwaukee’s streetcar, is hiring.

A job fair was held Wednesday, May 2 at the operations and maintenance facility near 5th and St. Paul.

About 22 full-time positions need to be filled, including operators, supervisors, technicians and administrators. Salaries range from $40,000 per year to $65,000 per year.

“Everyone goes through our training. We offer a full safety training program as well as a maintenance training program with out manufacturer, Brookville Equipment Corporation,” said Darryll Simpson, Transdev GM.

These jobs won’t actually be with the city, but rather for Transdev, the company contracted to operate the streetcar.

Those interested in streetcar jobs may also apply by CLICKING HERE or HERE.

Transdev will also discuss positions and take applications from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Thursday, May 3, at the Milwaukee Career Expo at the Wisconsin State Fair Park. Information on registering for the expo and other details can be found by CLICKING HERE.

Current open positions and desired backgrounds are:

Streetcar Operators (14): Transit or commercial driving experience preferred but not required.

Streetcar Supervisors (four): Two years supervisory experience preferred in transportation or similar field.

Safety Trainer/Supervisor (one): One to two years of training experience in safety or similar field or role.

Administrative Generalist: Two years prior experience in a human resource department environment with experience in payroll systems.

Facility Maintenance Technician (two): Two to three years prior facility maintenance experience preferred especially in areas of electrical systems.

Brookville Vehicle Maintenance Technician: High school diploma or associate degree in electrical field preferred. Technical training and streetcar or mass transit vehicle experience preferred.

Public ridership, which is free for the first year through a naming rights deal with Potawatomi Hotel and Casino, is scheduled to start in November. A shorter second phase, known as the Lakefront Line, is under construction on Michigan and Clybourn.