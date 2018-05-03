Free party: Celebrate Harley-Davidson’s 115th anniversary

MILWAUKEE -- Come Sunday, we'll be just 115 days away from the beginning of the 115th anniversary celebrating Harley-Davidson. Eric Jensen with Harley-Davidson joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about some of those festivities.

About Harley-Davidson’s 115th (website)

Celebrate Harley-Davidson’s 115th and 35 years of the Harley Owners Group. This free party kicks off Wednesday as thousands of riders convene on the shores of Lake Michigan at Veterans Park. All weekend long the Full Throttle Saloon is serving up high wire motorcycle thrill shows, Wall of Death and more. 115thand HOG 35th event merchandise will be available for sale. Meet up with your friends, grab a refreshing beverage, listen to some music and visit with locals at this carnival filled with riding and revelry.

Riders can meet on Wednesday at the Milwaukee-area dealerships to join a group ride, or ride in on their own. Pull in, throw down the kickstand and get ready for a fun filled weekend as the celebration kicks off in Milwaukee!

Select H-D 115th Rally Pack wristband holders receive free parking and private lounge access. Check out the Rally Pack section for more information.