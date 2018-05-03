× ‘It’s time:’ Milwaukee County supervisor wants marijuana referendum on November ballot

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County supervisor wants a marijuana referendum on the November ballot.

According to a news release, Supervisor John Weishan Jr. wants Milwaukee County residents to have the opportunity to weigh in on the question of personal marijuana use, as well as commercial regulation and taxation, by placing an advisory referendum on the Nov. 6, 2018 ballot.

“It’s time for Wisconsin to join the many states across the country that have legalized marijuana and benefited from the revenue that comes with commercial sale and taxation of one of America’s largest cash crops,” said Supervisor Weishan in the release.

The release says Weishan’s proposed referendum question would ask voters: “Do you favor allowing adults 21 years of age and older to engage in the personal use of marijuana, while also regulating commercial marijuana-related activities and imposing a tax on the sale of marijuana?”

The proposal will be considered by the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors’ Committee on Judiciary, Safety, and General Services on May 11.

Committee meetings are open to the public and provide an opportunity for public comment.

If the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors adopts Weishan’s resolution, the County Clerk will add the referendum question to all Milwaukee County ballots for the November election.