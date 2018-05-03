× Milwaukee Tool moves forward with proposed expansion, creating over 350 new jobs

BROOKFIELD — Milwaukee Tool announced on Thursday, May 3 that a major expansion of a new product development center in Brookfield is moving forward after approval by City of Brookfield officials.

A news release indicates a 114,500 square foot, multi-story building would be built on an existing 3.5 acre lot owned by Milwaukee Tool, bringing the company’s global headquarter space from 390,000 square feet, to a proposed total of 504,500 square feet.

This latest expansion will apparently lead to the creation of 350 additional new jobs in the next 5 years.

Steve Richman, Milwaukee Tool Group President, issued this statement:

“We are dedicated to driving growth and creating new jobs in Wisconsin and throughout the United States. We are proud to partner with the City of Brookfield to grow our world-class work environment here in Wisconsin so we can attract, retain, and recruit the best talent in the world. We firmly believe that, through investing in our people, we will continue delivering disruptive innovation and driving productivity on the jobsite for our users and distribution partners.”