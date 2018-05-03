Muscle recovery to weight loss: Cryotherapy is a cutting edge technology

NEW BERLIN -- From muscle recovery to weight loss and even to preventing aging -- cryotherapy is a cutting edge technology available to anyone. Jonathon Gregg spent the morning learning all about it CryoFit.

Whole Body Cryotherapy (WBC) is the exposure of a person’s skin to temperatures of -130 to -160 degrees Celsius (-202 to -256 degrees Fahrenheit) for a short time (3 minutes or less). At this extreme temperature, the body activates several mechanisms that have significant medical and cosmetic benefits.

Salt rooms and salt caves have been very popular in Europe for over 100 years in the treatment of bronchial and lung afflictions as well as other diseases. Modern salt therapy or “halotherapy” involves sitting in a room consisting of salt-coated walls and floors while inhaling salt-laden air. The CryoFit Salt Room employs an ISO-certified, medical grade “halogenerator” that circulates salt throughout the room and introduces it into the respiratory system.

WHAT IS AN INFRARED SAUNA?

Infrared light, which we experience as heat, is the invisible part of the sun’s spectrum. Although we can’t see it, we can feel it in the warmth of sunshine on our skin. The far infrared wavelength – which is what I’ll be focusing on in this post – is highly beneficial, penetrating deeply into tissues to induce a detoxifying sweat.

Traditional wet and dry saunas use heated air to warm the body, which means they typically have to be uncomfortably hot to reach therapeutic levels. Infrared saunas, on the other hand, penetrate into tissues directly, causing the body to sweat at a more comfortable ambient temperature.