× Taxpayers on the hook for nearly $2,000 for Democratic state lawmaker’s open records settlement

MILWAUKEE — Taxpayers will pay nearly $2,000 for Democratic state Rep. Jonathan Brostoff after he tried to charge a conservative group thousands of dollars to copy open records the group had requested electronically.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty announced the settlement on Thursday, May 3. Brostoff has represented Milwaukee’s east side since 2015.

Cameron Sholty, a spokeswoman for the conservative group, said it had requested emails on occupational licensing legislation from Brostoff in 2017. Instead of providing the emails in electronic format as requested, Brostoff printed off copies and sent the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty an invoice for $3,279.76, Sholty said.

The group sued Brostoff in Dane County Circuit Court in February. The lawmaker quickly provided the emails electronically, waived the printing fee, and agreed to pay court costs and attorneys’ fees of $1,822.14, Sholty said.

Brostoff did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment Thursday.