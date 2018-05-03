× Tortilla chips recalled just in time for Cinco de Mayo; could be dangerous for those with dairy allergy

HANOVER, Penn. — Some tortilla chips are being recalled, just in time for Cinco de Mayo — but the good news is they haven’t been distributed in Wisconsin.

Utz Quality Foods LLC is voluntarily recalling the Golden Flake, Good Health, Utz and Weis Brand tortilla chips due to potential contamination via an undeclared milk allergen.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The products subject to this voluntary recall were distributed to retail outlets in the following states: AL, AR, AZ, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VA, VT, WV.

FDA officials noted on their website no illnesses have been associated with this recall at this point.

The product items and expiration dates being recalled are: