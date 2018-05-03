Tortilla chips recalled just in time for Cinco de Mayo; could be dangerous for those with dairy allergy
HANOVER, Penn. — Some tortilla chips are being recalled, just in time for Cinco de Mayo — but the good news is they haven’t been distributed in Wisconsin.
Utz Quality Foods LLC is voluntarily recalling the Golden Flake, Good Health, Utz and Weis Brand tortilla chips due to potential contamination via an undeclared milk allergen.
People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
The products subject to this voluntary recall were distributed to retail outlets in the following states: AL, AR, AZ, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VA, VT, WV.
FDA officials noted on their website no illnesses have been associated with this recall at this point.
The product items and expiration dates being recalled are:
|Item Description
|UPC Code
|Expiration Date
FROM
|Expiration Date
TO
|Utz 17 oz Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips
|0-41780-00383-6
|MAY 26 18
|JUN 16 18
|Utz 11.5 oz Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips
|0-41780-00384-3
|MAY 26 18
|JUN 16 18
|Utz 17 oz Round White Tortilla Chips
|0-41780-00385-0
|MAY 26 18
|JUN 16 18
|Utz 11.5 oz Round White Tortilla Chips
|0-41780-00387-4
|MAY 26 18
|JUN 16 18
|Utz 52 oz Tortill Chip 4-Pack
|0-41780-00388-1
|MAY 26 18
|JUN 16 18
|Utz 64 oz Rount White Tortilla Chips
|0-41780-00388-1
|MAY 26 18
|JUN 16 18
|Utz 9 oz Organic Blue Tortilla Chips
|0-41780-01317-0
|MAY 26 18
|JUN 16 18
|Utz 9 oz Organic White Tortilla Chips
|0-41780-01327-9
|MAY 26 18
|JUN 16 18
|Utz 9 oz Organic Yellow Tortilla Chips
|0-41780-01337-9
|MAY 26 18
|JUN 16 18
|Weis 11 oz Restaurant Sytle Tortilla Chips
|0-41497-00426-3
|MAY 26 18
|JUN 16 18
|Weis 11 oz No Salt Round Tortilla Chips
|0-41497-00427-0
|MAY 26 18
|JUN 16 18
|Weis 11 oz White Round Tortilla Chips
|0-41497-00425-6
|MAY 26 18
|JUN 16 18
|Golden Flake TORTIYAHS 12.5 oz Tortilla Chips
|0-72080-41000-0
|JUN 2 18
|JUN 23 18
|Good Health 5.5 oz Black Bean Tortilla Chips
|7-55355-04100-9
|DEC 29 18
|DEC 29 18
|Good Health 0.143 Black Bean Tortilla Chips
|7-55355-05910-3
|DEC 15 18
|DEC 15 18
You’re encouraged not to eat the products on this list. If you purchased then, you may return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund or exchange, or simply discard it.