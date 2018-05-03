Yum! Culver’s to debut 6 new frozen custard flavors of the day

Culver’s has announced they’ll introduce six new custard flavors in 2018!

According to their website, Culver’s will debut a new flavor each month through October.

Take a look at the tastiness to come:

Cappuccino Cookie Crumble: Rich espresso Fresh Frozen Custard swirled with crushed sugar cookies and novelty chocolate.

Blackberry Cobbler: Ripe blackberries and crunchy cinnamon granola crumble swirled with Vanilla Fresh Frozen Custard.

Chocolate Pretzel Crunch: Creamy Vanilla Fresh Frozen Custard swirled with novelty chocolate and ribbons of old fashioned salted caramel and chopped of Bavarian pretzels.

Dark Chocolate Decadence: Premium blend of cocoas for the ultimate chocolate experience.

Peanut Butter Cookie Dough: Peanut Butter Fresh Frozen Custard with roasted peanuts swirled with chocolate chip cookie dough pieces.

Peanut Butter Salted Caramel: Peanut Butter Fresh Frozen Custard with roasted peanuts and ribbons of old fashioned salted caramel.