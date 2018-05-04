Attention drivers: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.
WIS 100 Bridge
Friday, May 4
- Overnight Full Closure WIS 100 North and South between I-94 and Theo Trecker Way 9PM to 5:30AM for traffic switch.
- Beginning Friday AM two lanes of traffic in each direction will be shifted to the Northbound side of WIS 100 in this area. A reminder that the I-94 East exit movement to WIS 100 South is closed until late summer.
Sunnyslope Road Bridge over I-94
- Wednesday, May 9 and Thursday May 10
- Overnight Full Closures I-94 East and West between WIS 100 and Moorland Road 10PM - 5AM for Girder Setting
- Closure includes a number of system ramps so plan ahead if traveling overnight
Green Tree Road Bridge over I-43
Tuesday, May 8
- Good Hope Road entrance ramp to I-43 South closed 5AM until Early August for Green Tree Road bridge reconstruction.
Valley Bridge Project
Friday, May 4
- A reminder: Overnight Friday the ramps from I-43 North to I-94 West and to 10th and Michigan will close until late June.
- Saturday Morning (May 5) the ramps from I-43 North to I-794 East and Plankinton will reopen
Ryan Road Project
Tuesday, May 8
- Overnight Full Closure Ryan Road East and West between 13th Street and 22nd Street for Deck Pour. Expect ramp closures at Ryan Road throughout the week for traffic switch and deck pour.