Flags to fly at half-staff on May 5 to honor WWII Marine whose remains were recently ID’d

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker ordered flags to half-staff on Saturday, May 5 in honor of Marine Corporal Raymond Barker of Evanston, IL.

Barker was killed in action on Betio Island during the Battle of Tarawa during World War II. It was the first day of battle — Nov. 20, 1943. Over several days of intense fighting at Tarawa, approximately 1,000 Marines and sailors were killed and more than 2,000 were wounded, but the Japanese were virtually annihilated.

Barker’s remains were accounted for in September 2017 and are being returned home to be laid to rest with full military honors.

CLICK HERE to view the executive order for CPL Barker

To identify Barker’s remains, scientists used dental, anthropological and chest radiograph comparison analysis, which matched his records, as well as circumstantial and material evidence. For additional information on the Defense Department’s mission to account for Americans who went missing while serving our country, CLICK HERE.