Green Bay Packers sign 14 rookie free agents

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers announced Friday, May 5 that the team has signed 14 rookie free agents.

UNDRAFTED FREE AGENT SIGNINGS:

No Name Pos Ht Wt College HS Hometown 71 Jacob Alsadek T/G 6-7 312 Arizona San Diego, Calif. 49 Parris Bennett LB 6-0 233 Syracuse Detroit, Mich. 6 Tim Boyle QB 6-4 232 Eastern Kentucky Middletown, Conn. 60 Austin Davis C 6-4 301 Duke Mansfield, Texas 36 Raven Greene S 5-11 197 James Madison Virginia Beach, Va. 55 Naashon Hughes LB 6-3 259 Texas Harker Heights, Texas 54 CJ Johnson LB 6-2 226 East Texas Baptist Alvarado, Texas 95 Tyler Lancaster DT 6-3 313 Northwestern Plainfield, Ill. 70 Alex Light T/G 6-5 309 Richmond Salem, Va. 72 Kyle Meadows T 6-5 301 Kentucky West Chester, Ohio 74 Filipo Mokofisi DT 6-3 283 Utah Woods Cross, Utah 59 Marcus Porter LB 6-0 229 Fairmont State Brandywine, Md. 46 Kevin Rader TE 6-4 250 Youngstown State Gibsonia, Penn. 67 Conor Sheehy DE 6-4 295 Wisconsin Milwaukee, Wis.

Alsadek, 23, played right guard all four years, starting 46 of 48 games he played in for the Wildcats. He was voted by teammates as one of four season captains and earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention as a senior. Alsadek was part of a line that helped Arizona lead the conference and rank third nationally in the regular season with an average of 309.3 rushing yards per game.

Bennett, 22, started all 32 games he played in over his final three seasons and was an All-ACC selection each of the last two years, earning honorable mention in 2016 and second-team honors in 2017. He led the Orange in tackles both of his last two seasons, including 115 (68 solo) as a senior, the most for a Syracuse defender since 2006 (Kelvin Smith, 115).

Boyle, 23, played for three seasons at the University of Connecticut (2013-15), appearing in 25 games with eight starts for the Huskies. Boyle transferred to Eastern Kentucky for the 2016 spring semester, redshirted for the 2016 season and started all 11 games in 2017. In his lone season at EKU, he completed 201 of 327 passes (61.5 pct.) for 2,134 yards (fifth-best single-season total in school history) and 11 touchdowns.

Davis, 23, played in 38 games, starting the last 25 at center for Duke. He served as a team captain as a senior, was a third-team All-ACC selection and was a member of the ESPN All-Bowl team. Davis earned the program’s Dan “Tiger” Hill Award as the most outstanding offensive lineman in both of his last two seasons.

Greene, 23, started all 30 games and was named an All-American (third team, second team) and first-team All-CAA in 2016 and 2017. He played in 58 games with 49 starts over five seasons, recording 292 tackles (161 solo), 14 interceptions, five tackles for a loss, 34 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries. Greene received a medical hardship waiver, granting him an extra year of eligibility, due to a season-ending injury after four games in 2014.

Hughes, 22, played in 50 games with 34 starts, seeing time at both linebacker and defensive end. He tallied 139 tackles (99 solo), 11½ sacks, 19½ tackles for a loss, seven QB pressures, six pass breakups and two forced fumbles over four seasons. In 2015, Hughes set career highs in tackles (57), solo tackles (40), sacks (5½), tackles for a loss (team-high nine) and QB pressures (four).

Johnson, 24, was a three-time All-American Southwest Conference team selection (first team in 2015, 2017 and honorable mention in 2016) and started all 30 games he played in over three seasons. He was also selected to the D3football.com All-South Region third team in 2017 after ranking No. 2 in the ASC with 10½ sacks. Last season, Johnson broke the ETBU single-game sack record with 4½ against Belhaven.

Lancaster, 23, played in 40 games over four seasons, starting the final 39. He served as a team captain as a senior and was honorable mention All-Big Ten after setting career highs in tackles (40), tackles for a loss (9½) and sacks (two). Lancaster was a part of a defense that ranked No. 9 in the country in rushing defense and No. 20 in scoring defense last season.

Light, 22, played in 44 games and finished his career with 38 consecutive starts for the Spiders. He played both tackle and guard as a senior due to injuries, helping to anchor a line that helped the Spiders lead the CAA in passing yards (341.0 ypg) and total offense (452.7 ypg). Light was named third-team All-CAA and FCS third-team All-America by Phil Steele’s College Football in 2017.

Meadows, 23, saw action in 44 games, starting the final 35 contests at right or left tackle. In 2017, he helped Kentucky average 161.7 rushing yards per game, the fourth-highest mark by the Wildcats in the last 22 seasons. Meadows was part of a line that blocked for RB Benny Snell, who became the first player in school history to surpass 1,000 rushing yards in consecutive seasons (2016-17).

Mokofisi, 23, was a three-year starting defensive tackle who appeared in 48 games with 35 starts while also seeing time at defensive end. He started all 26 games over his final two seasons and was named honorable mention All-Pac-12 both years. In 2016, Mokofisi set career highs in tackles (45), tackles for a loss (eight) and sacks (five).

Porter, 21, was a four-time All-MEC standout and a first-team selection in both of the last two seasons. As a senior, he was named to the Don Hansen NCAA Division II All-America team after ranking No. 6 in the league and leading the team in tackles with 95 (55 solo). Porter played in the 2017 National Bowl, an annual postseason college football all-star game consisting of top players from non-FBS schools.

Rader, 23, began his college career as a reserve on the defensive line before switching to tight end for the 2015 season. He started 26 of 43 games played over four seasons, recording 41 receptions for 601 yards (14.3 avg.) and four touchdowns. In 2017, Rader set career highs in receptions (22) and tied his career best in receiving TDs (two).

Sheehy, 21, a Milwaukee native, played in 54 games with 33 starts for the Badgers. He registered 94 tackles (35 solo), six sacks, 13½ tackles for a loss, a forced fumble and two passes defensed. Sheehy was part of a defense that ranked No. 2 nationally in scoring defense (16.0 ppg), rushing defense (104.8 ypg), pass-efficiency defense (103.9) and No. 3 in total defense (281.7 ypg) over the span of his four-year career.