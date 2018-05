MILWAUKEE — Several light poles have fallen down on I-43 southbound near Hampton Avenue on Friday, May 4. Traffic has slowed in the area.

It appears at least two poles have fallen and are laying in both southbound and northbound lanes.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) says, the two left lanes of I-43 southbound are affected.

Traffic Alert! #Crash on I-43 near Hampton Ave. Light poles down blocking both NB and SB lanes. Expect delays and #PlanAhead #MilwaukeeTraffic @WisDOTsoutheast pic.twitter.com/yuL5VX7wOd — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) May 4, 2018

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is handling the scene.

