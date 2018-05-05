3 arrested following police pursuit, crash near 84th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE — Three people were arrested after a police pursuit in Milwaukee Friday night, May 4.

According to Wauwatosa police, at around 5 p.m. a minivan was eluding police. During the pursuit, an assisting officer deployed stop sticks and the van ended up crashing near the area of 84th and Capitol.

A number of suspects got out of the vehicle and fled. A short foot chase began and shortly after, three suspects were arrested nearby.

Police say there may have been more suspects that fled the van.

No injuries were reported.