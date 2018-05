Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOND DU LAC -- Over the last 45 years Fond du Lac native Don Gorske has eaten 29,999 Big Macs and on Friday, May 4 -- he reached 30,000.

Don Gorske is already in the Guinness Book of World Records for his eating habit -- of one Big Mac per day.

He's only missed on some holidays or when he had to work overtime while he was a correctional officer. To fix that, he now has some burgers in the freezer just in case.

The 64-year-old estimates he will hit 40,000 in 2032.