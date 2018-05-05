× Greenfield police: City targeted by vandals overnight, including Root River Bike Trail

GREENFIELD — Greenfield police are asking for the public’s help after multiple areas in the city were vandalized overnight Friday, May 4.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, several areas were “tagged” including the Root River Bike Trail off Layton Avenues.

“We take pride in our city and want to provide a pleasant experience when you visit us,” the department said.

Anyone with information on the vandalism in the Greenfield area is asked to call the police department at 414-761-5300 or CLICK HERE to submit a tip — you can remain anonymous.