Marching for marijuana: Hundreds gather in Milwaukee pushing to legalize cannabis

MILWAUKEE -- Hundreds gathered at Milwaukee's MacArthur Square on Saturday, May 5 for the eighth annual march to legalize cannabis in Wisconsin. Organizers say the event is all about spreading awareness of the 2018 midterm.

Holding up signs and chanting through the streets of downtown Milwaukee, those at the march say the demonstration sends a message to politicians that Wisconsin voters want cannabis legalized.

Six gubernatorial candidates also spoke to the crowd about their plans to legalize the drug should they be elected.

"Let's regulate it and tax it properly," said Andy Gronik, Democrat.

"We will create $200 million in new annual revenue and I'm going to use that to give students a head start," said Mike Crute, Democrat.

"It should be as easy as growing your own, selling your own, buying your own. Very, very simple," said Phil Anderson, Libertarian.

"Helping it to grow our agricultural economy, our small businesses, and making Wisconsin a destination state for generation X and millennials like me that are leaving in droves," said Kelda Roys, Democrat.

"They want to be law-abiding citizens but they also have chronic pain to manage. They desperately want to be able to access legal cannabis for medical purposes. And instead they're stuck with bags full of opioid prescriptions," said Mike McCabe, Democrat.

Meanwhile, in a statement to FOX6, Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel says, the state should not legalize marijuana.

"The marijuana being sold on the streets today is more potent than ever and its impairing effects are unpredictable and long lasting. Marijuana remains a "gateway drug" according to the CDC... one in six teens who use marijuana will become addicted," Schimel said.

A Milwaukee County supervisor is also pushing for an advisory referendum on the November ballot. If approved by the board, it would ask voters: Do you favor allowing adults 21 and older to use marijuana for personal use? As well as: Favor taxing and regulating commercial marijuana-related activities?