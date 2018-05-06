Cool gadgets to give your mom for Mother’s Day

MILWAUKEE -- Mother's Day is just a week away! Beautiful bouquets of flowers are perfect for Mother's Day-- but why not get a gift for mom that'll last a lot longer ... like a tech gift? AT&T's Nathan Fricke talks about some great new gift ideas for the mother in your life.
- Google home for the connected and hands free mom.
- Beats Solo Noise cancellation for peace and relaxation
- Arlo Pro security camera set - one indoor and one outdoor - to keep an eye on the kids inside or out.
- And accessories are great ... we have designer cases from Rebecca Minkoff ... or Adidas cases for the soccer mom.
- And we have the Rings by Casemate.