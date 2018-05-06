× Hackers are now using ‘shimmers’ to steal your credit card information

TAMPA, Fla. — Hackers have found a way around those chip-enabled credit cards designed to protect your information. You’ve heard of skimming, and now, officials are warning about credit card “shimming.”

“Shimming is just a new way of scammers being able to steal credit card information,” said Bryan Oglesby, Better Business Bureau.

Here’s how it works: Scammers insert a thin device with a microchip and flash storage into the slot where you slide your credit card with those new chips. The “shim,” as it’s called, copies and saves your information. By the time you find out, it’s too late.

“Consumers are using these new chip cards and inserting into slots, so this is their new way of reading that magnetic strip when you insert the card into that slot,” said Oglesby.

There’s a growing number of these cases across the United States, and the BBB is trying to get out in front of this.

“If you insert the card and it’s very tight, that could be a sign, so make sure that you report it to the merchant,” said Oglesby.

BBB officials said it’s important to be vigilant about checking your account, and you should set up alerts in case you do get hacked. It’s also recommended that you use “tap and pay,” whether it’s with your card or your smartphone. That’ll make you less vulnerable to the bad guys.

“As consumers, we want to be aware of scams happening, be aware of these new techniques,” said Oglesby.