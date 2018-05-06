× President Trump suggests US ‘close up’ to stop immigrants

CLEVELAND — President Donald Trump is criticizing U.S. immigration policies during a business roundtable in Cleveland.

President Trump says people entering the U.S. illegally are taking advantage of “catch-and-release” policies and don’t show up for their immigration court dates. He says: “We may have to close up our country to get this straight.”

President Trump says the U.S. has “thousands” of immigration judges, adding, “Do you think other countries have judges,” seeming to imply that they have no need for them.

He says of the immigrants that “they never show up to the trial.”

President Trump is reiterating his call to build a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, and says Mexico should have done more to prevent a large group of Central American migrants from reaching the U.S. border last month.