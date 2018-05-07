× 28 subcontractors selected to do site development work for Foxconn campus in Racine

MILWAUKEE — Foxconn Technology Group and its general contractor, M+W | Gilbane announced on Monday, May 7 a list of 28 subcontractors selected to conduct site development work for its advanced display fabrication facility and research and development campus in Racine.

Officials said in a news release that all but one of the companies named are based in Wisconsin, the other is an Illinois-based company. The contracts awarded have a total value of $100 million.

The list of 28 companies that were awarded contracts today are as follows:

Louis Woo, special assistant to Foxconn Founder and CEO Terry Gou issued the following statement in the news release:

“We are proud to continue to deliver on our ‘Wisconsin First’ commitment through our partnership with companies across the state. As we actively move forward with construction of this project, we look forward to partnering with additional Wisconsin companies as we begin to create 13,000 jobs and build the foundation for the robust AI 8K+5G ecosystem that Foxconn is building in Wisconsin to eventually reach all parts of the United States.”

The companies selected will draw their direct and indirect workforce from approximately 60 of the 72 counties across Wisconsin. The site development work includes erosion control, mass excavation, storm water management and testing work. This phase of the construction project will require 500,000 hours of work on site and create 800 direct and indirect jobs.

The companies selected include minority-owned, women-owned, and veteran-owned business enterprises, such as Kapur Associates, Gestra Engineering, Heider & Bott Company, R A Seaton Contractor Services LLC, Tremmel-Anderson Trucking LLC, Vizcaino’s Trucking LLC, and Panacea Group, LLC.