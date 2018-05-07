× Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales to deliver commencement address at Bryant & Stratton College

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales will deliver the 2017-2018 commencement address at Bryant & Stratton College.

The ceremony is set for Friday, May 11 at 7 p.m. at The Milwaukee High Life Theatre.

According to a news release from Bryant & Stratton officials, more than 200 students from the college’s three Milwaukee-area campuses will be awarded diploma, associates and bachelor’s degrees during the ceremony.

Bryant & Stratton officials said the below about Morales’ background in their release:

Morales was appointed to the Milwaukee Police Department in 1993. As an officer, Captain Morales was assigned to District Two and the Vice Control Division. In 1999, he was promoted to Detective and worked in the Criminal Investigation Bureau where he worked various assignments from burglaries to robberies to homicide. From 2003 until 2009, he served as Lieutenant in the Criminal Investigation Bureau where he managed the night shift Gang Crimes Unit and Homicide Unit. In 2010, he transitioned to the Patrol Bureau where he managed the detective decentralization project in District Three. He later worked assignments in Internal Affairs, the Police Academy, and HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas). From 2004 to 2013 he was the Crisis Negotiator Commander of MPD’s negotiators unit that responded to incidents involving barricaded armed subjects. In 2013, Captain Morales was promoted to the role of Commanding Officer of District Two, which encompasses part of Milwaukee’s South Side and is comprised of more than 87,000 residents. He also ran MPD’s Project Safe Neighborhood-High Value Target program, a department-wide initiative designed to reduce violent crime by focusing enforcement efforts on some of the worst gun offenders in our community. Morales was named Interim Chief of Police for the Milwaukee Police Department in February 2018. On April 5, 2018 Morales was named Chief of Police until January 2020. Chief Morales holds a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Carroll University in Waukesha, has taken masters level classes at the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, and is a graduate of the Senior Management Institute for Police (SMIP).