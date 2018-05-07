Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s new TV ad focuses on mother’s drug addiction

MADISON — Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s latest television ad focuses on her mother’s addiction to prescription drugs and battle with mental illness.

Baldwin unveiled the ad on Monday, a week after she opened up for the first time about her mother’s struggles. She died in August.

Baldwin says in the new 60-second ad that she recalls returning home from school and knocking on the door of her house, but her mom was unable to answer because she was passed out.

Baldwin says her mother’s drug addiction has helped her understand the need to combat the opioid crisis. Baldwin says the fight “hits close to home.”

Baldwin’s campaign wouldn’t say how much they were spending on the ad, which is running in Milwaukee, Green Bay, Wausau, Eau Claire and La Crosse.