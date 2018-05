× Power restored to thousands of We Energies’ customers after fire at substation

MILWAUKEE — A fire at a substation near 30th and Center in Milwaukee forced We Energies to cut off the power to roughly 17,000 customers Tuesday, May 8.

CLICK HERE to view the We Energies Outage Map

As of 7 p.m., a We Energies spokeswoman said power had been restored to all customers impacted.