Milwaukee’s best restaurants, chefs, bakers are coming together for a good cause

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee best restaurants, chefs and bakers are coming together for a good cause. Chad Tessmer from the Jewish Community Center and Amber Dorszynski, executive chef of Mr. B's, join FOX6 with a preview.

About KidShare 2018 (website)

Each May, taste buds across Southeastern Wisconsin come alive as the JCC celebrates KidShare, a fundraising event. The area’s finest restaurants, chefs, bakers, and caterers come together at the Pfister Hotel to raise scholarship funds for the JCC’s many educational and camp programs. With over 30 delicious food stations, live and silent auctions, and a fantastic crowd from across the region – KidShare is one of the most anticipated charity events on the Milwaukee social calendar. We cannot wait for you to join us for KidShare 2018!

Our mission at the JCC ensures that no one shall be denied any of the JCC’s vibrant social services because they lack funds. Since its inception, KidShare has raised well over a million dollars to help us meet this commitment. Proceeds from KidShare, the direct result of support from our vendors, donors, sponsors, and guests ensures that:

KidShare is the preeminent culinary event of the year. It brings together dozens of committee volunteers, chairs and co-chairs, with scores of the area’s leading chefs and catering people, all of whom contribute their time and talents to make this a successful event.