Sen. Lena Taylor removed from budget committee after bank incident

MADISON— Democratic state Sen. Lena Taylor has been removed from the Legislature’s powerful budget-writing committee after she used a racial slur during an incident at a Milwaukee bank.

Wisconsin Senate Democratic Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling on Tuesday announced that Taylor would be replaced on the committee with Sen. LaTonya Johnson, also of Milwaukee.

Shilling’s statement does not say why Taylor was removed.

She is one of two Democratic state senators who serve on the committee that is tasked with writing the state budget every two years. Slots are very competitive and give lawmakers one of the biggest platforms in the Legislature.

Taylor was cited for disorderly conduct following the incident at the bank where police reports say witnesses heard her use a racial slur.

Both Johnson and Taylor are black.