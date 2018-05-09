Burlington police: Man can’t stop yawning while stealing cart full of Red Bull

BURLINGTON — Burlington police are looking to track down a man who stole a cart full of Red Bull. He was caught on surveillance leaving a store without paying and he couldn’t stop yawning — ironic!

According to Burlington police, the man stole nearly $250 worth of the energy drink.

Officials released three photos of the suspect on their Facebook page on Wednesday, May 9.

PHOTO GALLERY

If you recognize the man in the attached photos, you’re asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (262) 342-1100 you can also remain anonymous by using the “P3 Tips” app.