Caught on camera: Milwaukee police seek help in identifying home invasion suspects

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in an armed home invasion on the city’s north side on Tuesday, May 8.

Officials say around 1 a.m., three suspects forced opened a door and entered the home near 41st and Concordia. One of the suspects was armed with a gun. Two of the suspects ransacked the home and stole jewelry and cash before they fled the scene.

Milwaukee police say an adult woman was home at the time of this incident. Nobody was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.