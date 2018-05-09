Honoring fallen heroes: Hundreds attend Greater Milwaukee Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony 

MILWAUKEE — Hundreds attended the Greater Milwaukee Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony in downtown Milwaukee on Wednesday afternoon, May 9.
The event honors the memory of those who have sacrificed their lives in service to our community — and was held in the rotunda of the Miller High Life Theatre.
Scheduled speakers included:
- Gov. Scott Walker
- Attorney General Brad Schimel
- Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm
- Acting Milwaukee County Sheriff Richard Schmidt
- Whitefish Bay Police Chief Michael Young
- Mike Crivello, President of the Milwaukee Police Association
43.041795 -87.918395