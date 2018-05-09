Honoring fallen heroes: Hundreds attend Greater Milwaukee Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony 

MILWAUKEE — Hundreds attended the Greater Milwaukee Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony in downtown Milwaukee on Wednesday afternoon, May 9.

The event honors the memory of those who have sacrificed their lives in service to our community — and was held in the rotunda of the Miller High Life Theatre.

Scheduled speakers included:

Gov. Scott Walker

Attorney General Brad Schimel

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm

Acting Milwaukee County Sheriff Richard Schmidt

Whitefish Bay Police Chief Michael Young

Mike Crivello, President of the Milwaukee Police Association