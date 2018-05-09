Sen. Lena Taylor offers response to her removal from Joint Committee on Finance, other recent events

MILWAUKEE — State Senator Lena Taylor offered a response on Wednesday, May 9 to her removal from the Joint Committee on Finance and other recent events.

Taylor was ordered to be trained in anti-harassment policies, and receive communication and management coaching, after a former employee in her Capitol office accused the Milwaukee Democrat of retaliation and bullying.

News of the complaint and its resolution came Tuesday as Taylor is also fighting a disorderly conduct ticket for an incident last month where she used racially-charged language at a Milwaukee bank.

Following resolution of the employee’s complaint, Taylor was booted from the Legislature’s powerful budget-writing Joint Finance Committee by Democratic Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling. Taylor was one of two Senate Democrats on the panel that votes on the state budget every two years.