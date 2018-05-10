‘Five and Dime Flash Sale:’ Get tickets for Brewers vs. Diamondbacks series for just $5.10!
MILWAUKEE — Here’s an opportunity for you to take in a Milwaukee Brewers’ game on the cheap!
On Thursday, May 10 only, the Brewers are hosting a “Five and Dime Flash Sale,” presented by Kwik Trip.
Through 11:59 p.m., you can grab tickets in select seating locations for the May 21-23 series vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks for just $5.10.
This offer is available exclusively online. CLICK HERE for more.
There is a limit of eight tickets per person per game and inventory is available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Tickets will be delivered exclusively via the Ballpark app.
Again, this offer expires at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.
