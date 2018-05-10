Funnel clouds spotted in Washington Co.; NWS survey Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON COUNTY -- The National Weather Service on Thursday, May 10 will be conducting a storm survey across southern Washington County to determine whether a tornado caused Wednesday's storm damage.

According to the National Weather Service, radar and spotter reports confirm a likely tornado touchdown in the area between Monches in far northern Waukesha County to the Hubertus area.

Here is preliminary info on the tornado in southern Washington county. - PC https://t.co/hnFpJdwg5B — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMKX) May 10, 2018

Minor structural damage and tree damage was reported in the vicinity.

The video below was captured by Steve Becker in the area near Holy Hill in Hubertus in Washington County.

FOX6 News viewer Erik Schulz captured this picture near County Q and Highway K near Monches in Waukesha/Washington County.

FOX6's Suzanne Spencer in Washington County Wednesday evening:

FOX6 News viewer Ben W. captured video of a spinning cloud spotted in the Richfield area on Wednesday afternoon:

"Sure enough... a big column of cloud toward the ground and I see it rotating," Weber told FOX6's Suzanne Spencer. "It was crazy to come across! The sky -- watched it go for a good five minutes to the east. It was neat to see. A once-in-a-lifetime thing, but hopefully I'll never see a tornado again."

FOX6 News viewer Russell P. share the following video from Hubertus:

Here's a look at some of the damage spotted in the Hubertus area, courtesy of FOX6 News viewers Brian and Cara:

Meanwhile, in Fennimore in Grant County on the western side of the state, although no tornado sighting reports were phoned in to the 911 center and radar data did not indicate the presence of a tornado, several images circulating on social media appear to depict a funnel or small (F0) tornado passing through that area. The images have been forwarded to the National Weather Service office in La Crosse.

No injuries were reported.

