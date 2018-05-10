Gordon Moll, oldest retired Milwaukee police officer, passes away at 102

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is paying their respects to the oldest retired officer in the department, who passed away on Sunday, May 6 at the age of 102.

MPD says Gordon Moll graduated from Juneau High School in Milwaukee in 1934. He served in the United States Army in the Pacific Theater during World War II.

On April 6, 1942 he joined the Milwaukee Police Department. He retired in 1970.

“We send our sincere condolences to his family,” MPD said in a statement on Facebook.

Gordon passed away in Scottsdale, Arizona. He is preceded in death by his wife, Gretta and his parents.