OSHA investigates: Caterpillar worker injured after being struck by steel plate

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — A worker for Caterpillar in South Milwaukee was injured after he was struck by a steel plate on Thursday, May 10. Officials say the worker was welding plates at the time of the incident.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is now involved in the investigation.

OSHA has up to six months to complete its investigation, and issue citations and propose penalties if violations of health and safety regulations are found.