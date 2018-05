MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said Thursday, May 10 shots were fired from a vehicle on Tuesday morning, May 8, closing a portion of Brown Deer Road while an investigation took place.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. in the area near 113th and Brown Deer Road.

Police said a male suspect fired from the window of a moving vehicle.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Police are seeking a suspect in this case.

