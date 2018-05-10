× South Milwaukee woman arrested after pursuit reaches speeds in excess of 100 mph

MILWAUKEE — A South Milwaukee woman was arrested early Thursday, May 10 after leading law enforcement on a pursuit that reached speeds in excess of 100 mph and stretched more than 18 miles.

A news release says a deputy with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s office first attempted to stop the woman, 31, around 3 a.m. for speeding and unsafe lane deviations on southbound I-794 near Oklahoma Avenue. The driver refused to stop, accelerated to speeds in excess of 100 mph and exited at Layton Avenue.

The driver eventually re-entered the freeway on eastbound I-43 at high speeds to southbound I-94. Officials say she exited at State Highway 119/Airport Spur eastbound to southbound Howell Avenue.

Dispatch notified Oak Creek of the vehicle pursuit heading towards their community. Oak Creek police successfully deployed stop sticks that flattened the subject’s rear tire at the intersection of Howell Avenue and College Avenue.

The driver continued driving to a parking lot near Howell and Rawson. She drove onto a grassy area and struck a pole. She was not hurt.

Officials say the total distance of the pursuit was 18.3 miles. The woman passed all field sobriety tests and was arrested on the following pending charges:

2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Fleeing/Eluding an Officer

Bail Jumping

The woman was also cited for Unreasonable and Imprudent Speed. If convicted on the felony charges, she faces up to 19 1/2 years in prison.