× Unanimously approved: Full County Board takes up marijuana referendum proposal on May 24

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Board’s Judiciary, Safety and General Services Committee Thursday, May 10 approved a proposal calling for an advisory referendum on the legalization of marijuana, which, if approved, would be placed on the ballot in November. The vote Thursday morning was unanimous.

The full Milwaukee County Board will take up the proposal on May 24.

The resolution was authored by Milwaukee County Supervisor John Weishan Jr. — who said he wants Milwaukee County residents to have the opportunity to weigh in on the question of personal marijuana use, as well as commercial regulation and taxation, by placing an advisory referendum on the Nov. 6, 2018 ballot.

“It’s time for Wisconsin to join the many states across the country that have legalized marijuana and benefited from the revenue that comes with commercial sale and taxation of one of America’s largest cash crops,” said Supervisor Weishan in a news release.

The release says Weishan’s proposed referendum question would ask voters: “Do you favor allowing adults 21 years of age and older to engage in the personal use of marijuana, while also regulating commercial marijuana-related activities and imposing a tax on the sale of marijuana?”

Thursday morning’s committee hearing was open for public comment.

If the full board votes to adopt Weishan’s resolution, the County Clerk will add the referendum question to all Milwaukee County ballots for the November election.