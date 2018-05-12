Fire at Caledonia home spreads to RV with people inside; 6 displaced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALEDONIA -- A fire started in a Caledonia home and spread to an RV parked outside with several people inside. It happened around 5 a.m. Saturday, May 12.

According to the Caledonia Fire Department, the fire broke out inside a home on Carter Drive -- just off Ellis Avenue.

Officials say when the fire started, the owner of the RV tried to drive away from the fire but it was too late.

Three people inside the home, and three people inside the RV, were all displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Thankfully, no one was injured.