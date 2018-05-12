× Milwaukee Black Panthers protest at Mayfair Mall following viral arrest video

WAUWATOSA — First a controversial arrest, now a protest at Mayfair Mall and the Wauwatosa police station. This, after a viral video shows an officer punching a teen in the head Friday, May 11.

The Milwaukee Black Panthers went to the Wauwatosa Police Department and the mall on Saturday, May 12 to demand the officer and security guard involved be fired. They are also threatening a boycott of Mayfair.

The video taken Friday afternoon, shows a Wauwatosa officer punching a 17-year-old in the head. It goes on to show a struggle between the teen, officer and mall security.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police say the teen was in a group of five boys who were inside the mall acting disorderly and causing a disturbance. According to police, a separate video shows the officer attempting to speak with the boy and the suspect refused. Police say the teen then began to physically fight with the officer.

Saturday, the Milwaukee Black Panthers called what happened a "brutal attack." They walked through Mayfair to the management office. There, they threatened voiced concerns and made demands.

"We are demanding, that police officer who was involved in brutally assaulting a 17-year-old African-American male at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa be terminated, charged with the crime by the DA. We also demand diversity training for the Wauwatosa Police Department," said King Rick, with the Milwaukee Black Panthers.

The 17-year-old was arrested and cited for disorderly conduct, battery and resisting an officer. Wauwatosa police say, the officer's use of force is being reviewed.

43.064000 -88.044722