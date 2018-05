× Milwaukee police: 1 dead in triple shooting on city’s northwest side

MILWAUKEE — One person is dead and two others wounded following a triple shooting on West Palmetto Avenue, off Grantosa Drive.

It happened shortly after 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, May 12. Police say one person has died.

Police do not have any suspects in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

