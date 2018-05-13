1 hurt in propane tank explosion at Chicago’s Soldier Field

CHICAGO — A man has been treated for smoke inhalation after a propane tank exploded during an event at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

The Chicago Tribune reports the Saturday afternoon incident occurred at a tent where the 60-year-old man was working. It sent smoke billowing into the air and prompted officials to urge people to evacuate.

A police spokesman says the man is in good condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. No other injuries have been reported.

Eighteen-year-old Dyamond Jones was volunteering at the Autism Speaks Walk at Soldier Field when he said he saw a small grease fire start on a grill inside a food tent. He says the tent went up in flames right before he heard something explode. Jones says “everybody was just running.”

The injured man was not identified.