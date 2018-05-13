× 2nd streetcar vehicle for ‘The Hop’ arrives in Milwaukee Monday

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s second streetcar vehicle arrives Monday, May 14.

The vehicle left the manufacturer, Brookville Equipment Corp., on a flatbed truck on Thursday, May 10. It is expected to arrive in Milwaukee mid-day on Monday.

Short portions of W. St. Paul Avenue and N. 4th Street will be closed for a few hours to accommodate delivery. It will be rolled off the truck on West St. Paul

Avenue between North 2nd and North 4th streets, and then head inside the streetcar’s adjacent operations and maintenance facility on N. 4th Street.

The 67-foot long, 83,000-pound streetcar vehicle will then be tested on a section of W. St. Paul Avenue along with the first vehicle, with with testing along the full initial route to begin this summer. The first streetcar vehicle arrived on March 25.

The public is expected to first be able to ride The Hop in November. Rides will be free for the first year, thanks to Potawatomi Hotel & Casino’s 12-year, $10 million sponsorship deal.

