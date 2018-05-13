× Class-action lawsuit: Court awards judgement of $61M over DISH Network telemarketing calls

MILWAUKEE — DISH Network customers — you could be owed money.

On April 5, a final judgement was issued by the court related to a class-action lawsuit involving telemarketing calls placed in 2010-2011 — awarding a judgement of $61,342,800.

DISH is currently appealing the judgement. Once the appeals are concluded in six to 12 months, DISH could owe customers.

As a result of the verdict, people with telephone numbers on the national Do Not call Registry who received telemarketing calls between May 11, 2010 and Aug. 1, 2011 from a DISH retailer selling DISH subscriptions may submit claims for large cash payments.

The claims period begins Nov. 7, 2017, and ends June 18, 2018.

The 51,119 calls at issue in the case were placed between May 11, 2010 and Aug. 1, 2011 to 18,066 telephone numbers on the National Do Not Call Registry. Only persons with these telephone numbers may receive payments.

You may CLICK HERE to see if any phone numbers you had in 2010-2011 are among those eligible for payment.

CLICK HERE to submit a payment form.

Background information on the class-action lawsuit, via DishClassAction.com: