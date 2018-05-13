× Milwaukee County inmates given free phone call to connect with families on Mother’s Day

MILWAUKEE – Inmates at the Milwaukee County Jail and House of Corrections have been given free phone calls to connect with their families on Mother’s Day.

The jail inmate phone provider’s offer was approved by Sheriff Richard Schmidt and County Executive Chris Abele.

CenturyLink has offered one free five-minute phone call for every inmate. Citizen Action of Wisconsin organizers in Milwaukee recently reached out to request free calls.

“Inmates calling their mothers or a close family member on a special holiday such as Mother’s Day is a wonderful way for them to stay connected to their family support network,” Schmidt said. “I thank CenturyLink for bearing the cost of the calls to make this possible.”

“The bond between parents and children never vanishes, no matter what your age or circumstances, and it’s vital for inmates to be able to maintain connections with their families,” Abele said. “I appreciate that CenturyLink is providing this opportunity for families who are bearing the burden of incarceration to hear each other’s voice on Mother’s Day and take a few minutes to celebrate moms.”